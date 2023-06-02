Interim CEO and CFO Christopher Young Buys 10,510 Shares of Entravision Communications Corp (EVC)

On May 25, 2023, Interim CEO and CFO Christopher Young purchased 10,510 shares of Entravision Communications Corp (

EVC, Financial), a leading global media company that reaches and engages U.S. Latinos across acculturation levels and media channels. This move by Young demonstrates his confidence in the company's future prospects.

Who is Christopher Young?

Christopher Young is the Interim CEO and CFO of Entravision Communications Corp. He has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its growth and development. Young's insider buying activity is a strong indicator of his belief in the company's potential for success.

About Entravision Communications Corp

Entravision Communications Corp is a diversified global media, marketing, and technology company that specializes in serving the growing Latino community in the United States. The company operates across various platforms, including television, radio, digital media, and outdoor advertising. Entravision's mission is to inform, entertain, and empower the Latino community by providing high-quality content and advertising solutions.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Christopher Young has purchased a total of 10,510 shares and sold 0 shares. This insider buying activity is a positive sign for investors, as it indicates that the company's leadership is confident in its future growth and performance.

The insider transaction history for Entravision Communications Corp shows that there have been 1 insider buy in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 2 insider sells over the same timeframe. This data suggests that the company's insiders are generally optimistic about its prospects, although some selling activity has occurred.

Stock Price and Valuation

Shares of Entravision Communications Corp were trading for $4.1 apiece on the day of Christopher Young's recent buy. This gives the stock a market cap of $444.335 million.

The price-earnings ratio is 20.78, which is higher than the industry median of 17.15 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be slightly overvalued compared to its peers but undervalued based on its historical performance.

With a price of $4.1 and a GuruFocus Value of $7.53, Entravision Communications Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.54. This means the stock is considered a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Interim CEO and CFO Christopher Young is a positive sign for Entravision Communications Corp. While the stock's valuation may be a concern for some investors, Young's purchase of 10,510 shares demonstrates his confidence in the company's future growth and success. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making any investment decisions.

