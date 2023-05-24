Insider Sell: EVP & Chief Scientific Officer Jamie Christensen Sells 619 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 24, 2023, Jamie Christensen, the Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (

MRTX, Financial), sold 619 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Mirati Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

Who is Jamie Christensen?

Jamie Christensen serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Mirati Therapeutics Inc. With a strong background in oncology research and drug discovery, Christensen plays a crucial role in the company's efforts to develop innovative cancer treatments. His expertise and leadership have been instrumental in advancing Mirati's pipeline of targeted therapeutics.

About Mirati Therapeutics Inc

Mirati Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's mission is to discover, design, and deliver breakthrough oncology therapies that target genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati's product candidates aim to improve the lives of patients by addressing the limitations of existing cancer therapies and providing new treatment options.

Jamie Christensen's Insider Trading Activity

Over the past year, Jamie Christensen has sold a total of 8,949 shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 619 shares is in line with Christensen's trading activity over the past 12 months.

Insider Trends at Mirati Therapeutics Inc

The insider transaction history for Mirati Therapeutics Inc reveals that there have been no insider buys over the past year. In contrast, there have been 15 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to realize gains on their holdings.

Valuation of Mirati Therapeutics Inc

On the day of Jamie Christensen's recent sale, shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc were trading at $45.29 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $2,212.846 million.

With a price of $45.29 and a GuruFocus Value of $187.34, Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.24. Based on this metric, the stock is considered a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Jamie Christensen, along with the broader trend of insider selling at Mirati Therapeutics Inc, may raise concerns for potential investors. The stock's current valuation, as indicated by its price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggests that it may be a value trap. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making any investment decisions regarding Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.