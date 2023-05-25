Moderna Inc CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 80,000 Shares

On May 25, 2023, Stephane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna Inc (

MRNA, Financial), sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year in which Bancel has sold a total of 4,310,000 shares and purchased none. This article will provide an overview of Stephane Bancel, Moderna Inc's business, and an analysis of insider buy/sell trends and their relationship with the stock price.

Who is Stephane Bancel of Moderna Inc?

Stephane Bancel has been the CEO of Moderna Inc since 2011. Under his leadership, the company has grown into a pioneer in the field of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines. Bancel has a strong background in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, having previously held leadership positions at bioMérieux and Eli Lilly. His experience and vision have been instrumental in driving Moderna's success and innovation in the development of life-saving therapies and vaccines.

Moderna Inc's Business Description

Moderna Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines. The company's proprietary mRNA technology platform has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of various diseases, including infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders, and cancer. Moderna's most notable achievement to date is the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, which has been widely distributed and administered globally.

Insider Buy/Sell Trends and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Moderna Inc, while there have been 131 insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the company's strong stock performance to realize gains on their investments. However, it is essential to consider the broader context and individual motivations behind these transactions when analyzing their potential impact on the stock price.

Valuation

On the day of Stephane Bancel's recent sale, shares of Moderna Inc were trading at $129.4 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $48,123.863 million. The price-earnings ratio is 10.91, which is lower than the industry median of 30.55 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $129.4 and a GuruFocus Value of $468.76, Moderna Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.28. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated using the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, Stephane Bancel's recent sale of 80,000 shares of Moderna Inc may be seen as part of a broader trend of insider selling over the past year. However, it is crucial to consider the context and motivations behind these transactions when assessing their potential impact on the stock price. Despite the insider selling, Moderna Inc's stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value, suggesting that there may still be potential for growth and value appreciation for investors.

