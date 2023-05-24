Insider Sell: EVP Product Mktg &amp; Innovation van der Meulen Leslie Sells 2000 Shares of Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

On May 24, 2023, van der Meulen Leslie, the Executive Vice President of Product Marketing and Innovation at Green Plains Inc (

GPRE, Financial), sold 2000 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction has raised questions about the insider's sentiment towards the company and its stock price.

Who is van der Meulen Leslie?

van der Meulen Leslie is the Executive Vice President of Product Marketing and Innovation at Green Plains Inc. With a strong background in marketing and innovation, Leslie plays a crucial role in driving the company's growth and development by identifying new opportunities and implementing innovative strategies.

Green Plains Inc's Business Description

Green Plains Inc is a leading biorefining company focused on the production of ethanol, high-protein animal feed, and other value-added products. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. Green Plains Inc is committed to sustainable practices and reducing its environmental footprint while providing essential products to the global market.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, van der Meulen Leslie has sold a total of 2000 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 2000 shares marks a notable shift in Leslie's trading activity, as it is the first time in the past year that they have sold shares of Green Plains Inc.

The insider transaction history for Green Plains Inc shows that there have been 3 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 9 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders may be more inclined to sell their shares, which could be an indication of their sentiment towards the company's stock price and future prospects.

On the day of van der Meulen Leslie's recent sale, shares of Green Plains Inc were trading for $32.27 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $1,810.379 million. With a price of $32.27 and a GuruFocus Value of $32.05, Green Plains Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, meaning the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the stock is currently fairly valued, the recent insider sell by van der Meulen Leslie may raise concerns among investors about the company's future prospects. It is essential for investors to monitor insider trading activity and consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions, before making any investment decisions.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 2000 shares by van der Meulen Leslie, the Executive Vice President of Product Marketing and Innovation at Green Plains Inc, has sparked interest in the company's stock price and future prospects. With a fairly valued stock and a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year, investors should keep a close eye on Green Plains Inc and its insiders' trading activity to make informed decisions.

