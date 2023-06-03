Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Invivyd on January 31, 2023 with a Class Period from November 29, 2021 to December 14, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Invivyd have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants failed to disclose that the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against the Omicron variant were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron, that that defendants' claims regarding ADG20's efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis, and that ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Invivyd, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230526005322/en/