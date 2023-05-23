Insider Sell: CFO Justin Mcanear Sells 1665 Shares of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

2 hours ago
On May 23, 2023, Justin Mcanear, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of 10x Genomics Inc (

TXG, Financial), sold 1665 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction has raised questions about the company's financial health and the potential impact on its stock price. In this article, we will provide an overview of Justin Mcanear's role at 10x Genomics Inc, the company's business description, and an analysis of insider buy/sell trends and their relationship with the stock price.

Who is Justin Mcanear?

Justin Mcanear serves as the CFO of 10x Genomics Inc, a leading biotechnology company. In his role, Mcanear is responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, and investor relations. With extensive experience in the financial sector, Mcanear plays a crucial role in guiding the company's financial strategy and ensuring its long-term success.

10x Genomics Inc's Business Description

10x Genomics Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's products and services enable researchers to study biological systems at an unprecedented resolution and scale. 10x Genomics Inc's offerings include single-cell and spatial genomics solutions, which help researchers uncover new insights into the inner workings of cells, tissues, and organs. By providing cutting-edge tools and technologies, 10x Genomics Inc is at the forefront of driving breakthroughs in life sciences research and contributing to the advancement of human health.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

Over the past year, Justin Mcanear has sold a total of 5523 shares and purchased 0 shares. This indicates a trend of insider selling, which could be a cause for concern among investors. The insider transaction history for 10x Genomics Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 17 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders may have a bearish outlook on the company's future performance.

Valuation

On the day of Justin Mcanear's recent sale, shares of 10x Genomics Inc were trading at $55.06 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $6,144.239 million. With a price of $55.06 and a GuruFocus Value of $106.51, 10x Genomics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.52. This means the stock is considered a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by CFO Justin Mcanear has raised questions about the financial health of 10x Genomics Inc and its potential impact on the stock price. With a trend of insider selling and a possible value trap based on the GF Value, investors should carefully consider the company's prospects before making any investment decisions.

