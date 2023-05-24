Insider Sell: CFO Christine Sacco Sells 55,294 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)

1 hours ago
On May 24, 2023, Christine Sacco, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (

PBH, Financial), sold 55,294 shares of the company's stock. This insider sell comes amidst a year where Sacco has sold a total of 55,294 shares and purchased none.

Who is Christine Sacco?

Christine Sacco has been the CFO of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc since 2015. She is responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, treasury, and investor relations. With her extensive experience in finance and management, Sacco plays a crucial role in the company's growth and development.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc is a leading consumer healthcare company that focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company's portfolio includes well-known brands in various categories, such as pain relief, gastrointestinal, cough and cold, and women's health. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc is committed to providing high-quality, affordable healthcare products to consumers worldwide.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc reveals that there have been no insider buys over the past year. However, there have been 8 insider sells during the same period. This trend may indicate that insiders are taking advantage of the stock's current valuation or have concerns about the company's future prospects.

Valuation

On the day of Christine Sacco's recent sell, shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc were trading at $60.07 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2,933.354 million.

With a price of $60.07 and a GuruFocus Value of $59.84, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Insider trading activity can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and the sentiment of its executives. In the case of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, the absence of insider buys and the presence of multiple insider sells over the past year may raise questions about the company's future performance and stock price potential.

However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions, before drawing conclusions based solely on insider trading activity. While the stock is currently fairly valued according to its GF Value, investors should conduct thorough research and analysis to determine whether Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc represents a suitable investment opportunity.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by CFO Christine Sacco may be noteworthy for investors monitoring Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. While the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value, the insider trading activity over the past year warrants further investigation to better understand the company's prospects and potential stock price performance.

