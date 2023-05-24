On May 24, 2023, Megan Faust, the Chief Financial Officer of Amkor Technology Inc ( AMKR, Financial), sold 2,700 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Amkor Technology Inc over the past year. In this article, we will take a closer look at Megan Faust's role at the company, Amkor Technology Inc's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and the stock price.

Who is Megan Faust?

Megan Faust serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Amkor Technology Inc. She has been with the company since 2005 and has held various positions within the finance department, including Corporate Controller and Senior Vice President of Finance. In her current role as CFO, Faust is responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, treasury, and investor relations.

Amkor Technology Inc's Business Description

Amkor Technology Inc is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services. The company offers a comprehensive range of packaging solutions, including wafer-level packaging, flip chip, wire bonding, and advanced System-in-Package (SiP) technologies. Amkor's services are utilized by a diverse set of customers, including integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. The company operates globally, with manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Megan Faust's Insider Trades

Over the past year, Megan Faust has sold a total of 104,700 shares of Amkor Technology Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 2,700 shares is in line with her trading activity over the past year.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Amkor Technology Inc reveals that there have been no insider buys over the past year. In contrast, there have been 30 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to realize gains.

Valuation

On the day of Megan Faust's recent sale, shares of Amkor Technology Inc were trading at $22.66 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $6,209.797 million.

The price-earnings ratio of 9.72 is lower than the industry median of 23.01 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that Amkor Technology Inc's stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

With a current price of $22.66 and a GuruFocus Value of $24.50, Amkor Technology Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by CFO Megan Faust is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Amkor Technology Inc over the past year. While there have been no insider buys during this period, the stock's valuation suggests that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value. Investors should keep an eye on insider transactions and the stock's valuation to make informed decisions about their investments in Amkor Technology Inc.