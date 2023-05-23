Insider Buying: CEO Krishna Vaddi Acquires 11,856 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 23, 2023, Krishna Vaddi, CEO of Prelude Therapeutics Inc (

PRLD, Financial), purchased 11,856 shares of the company's stock. This move demonstrates Vaddi's confidence in the company's future prospects and adds to his growing stake in the business. In this article, we will explore who Krishna Vaddi is, provide an overview of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, and analyze the relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price.

Who is Krishna Vaddi?

Krishna Vaddi is the CEO of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for cancer patients. Vaddi has a strong background in the pharmaceutical industry, with extensive experience in drug discovery and development. His leadership and expertise have been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc: Business Description

Prelude Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to develop novel small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various types of cancer. The company's primary focus is on the discovery and development of targeted therapies that can address the underlying genetic drivers of cancer and overcome the limitations of existing treatments. By leveraging its proprietary drug discovery platform, Prelude Therapeutics Inc is working to create a pipeline of innovative cancer therapies that can improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

Krishna Vaddi's Trades

Over the past year, Krishna Vaddi has been actively buying shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, with a total of 31,044 shares purchased and no shares sold. This indicates a strong belief in the company's potential and a commitment to increasing his ownership stake.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Prelude Therapeutics Inc reveals a positive trend, with a total of 8 insider buys over the past year. In contrast, there has been only 1 insider sell during the same period. This pattern suggests that insiders are generally optimistic about the company's prospects and are willing to invest their own money in the stock.

Valuation

On the day of Krishna Vaddi's recent purchase, shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc were trading at $5.63 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $290.058 million. To assess the stock's intrinsic value, we can look at the GF Value, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value considers the following factors:

  • Historical multiples, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, at which the stock has traded.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By analyzing these factors, we can gain insight into whether the stock is undervalued, fairly valued, or overvalued. In the case of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, the recent insider buying activity, combined with the company's growth potential and the positive trend in insider transactions, suggests that the stock may be an attractive investment opportunity.

In conclusion, the recent purchase of 11,856 shares by CEO Krishna Vaddi demonstrates his confidence in Prelude Therapeutics Inc's future prospects. The positive trend in insider transactions and the company's focus on developing innovative cancer therapies make it a stock worth considering for investors seeking exposure to the biopharmaceutical sector.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.