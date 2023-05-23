Signet Jewelers Ltd CEO Virginia Drosos Sells 10,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 23, 2023, Virginia Drosos, CEO of Signet Jewelers Ltd (

SIG, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock. This move comes as part of a series of transactions by Drosos over the past year, during which she has sold a total of 50,000 shares and purchased none.

Who is Virginia Drosos?

Virginia Drosos is the CEO of Signet Jewelers Ltd, a position she has held since August 2017. She has extensive experience in the consumer goods industry, having previously served as President of Assurex Health and Group President of Global Beauty Care at Procter & Gamble. Drosos has been instrumental in driving Signet's growth and transformation, focusing on customer-centric strategies and digital innovation.

About Signet Jewelers Ltd

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a leading retailer of diamond jewelry, operating under well-known brands such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. The company has a strong presence in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, offering a wide range of products, including engagement rings, wedding bands, fashion jewelry, and watches. Signet is committed to delivering a superior shopping experience through its omni-channel strategy, combining physical stores with a strong online presence.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Signet Jewelers Ltd. However, there have been 13 insider sells during the same period, indicating a trend of insiders cashing out their holdings. This could be a signal for investors to keep an eye on the stock's performance and consider the reasons behind these transactions.

Valuation

On the day of Virginia Drosos's recent sale, shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd were trading at $70.29 apiece, giving the company a market capitalization of $3,129.697 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 10.99, which is lower than the industry median of 16.39 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $70.29 and a GuruFocus Value of $61.24, Signet Jewelers Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15. This indicates that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated using the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 10,000 shares by CEO Virginia Drosos may raise questions about the stock's future performance. With a modestly overvalued price-to-GF-Value ratio and a trend of insider sells over the past year, investors should closely monitor Signet Jewelers Ltd's stock and consider the potential reasons behind these transactions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.