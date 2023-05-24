On May 24, 2023, Ian Mortimer, President and CEO of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc ( XENE, Financial), sold 31,655 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider selling activity for the pharmaceutical company, with no insider buys recorded over the same period.

Who is Ian Mortimer?

Ian Mortimer is the President and CEO of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. He has been with the company since 2013, initially serving as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer before being appointed to his current position in 2018. Mortimer has extensive experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, having held various leadership roles in finance and operations throughout his career.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc's Business Description

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. The company's proprietary drug discovery platform is based on the understanding of human genetics and the development of small molecule compounds that modulate the activity of specific ion channels. Xenon's pipeline includes several clinical-stage product candidates targeting epilepsy, pain, and other neurological disorders.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Ian Mortimer has sold a total of 31,655 shares and purchased 0 shares. The insider transaction history for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 8 insider sells during the same timeframe. This trend of insider selling could be a signal that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of growth.

On the day of Ian Mortimer's recent sale, shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $41.41 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2,548.213 million. With a price of $41.41 and a GuruFocus Value of $0.65, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 63.71, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Investors should consider the insider selling activity and the stock's valuation when making investment decisions. While insider selling does not always indicate a negative outlook for the company, it is essential to analyze the context of these transactions and the overall market conditions. In the case of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, the stock's significantly overvalued status, combined with the recent insider selling, may warrant further investigation before making any investment decisions.