Insider Sell: Vacasa Inc CEO Robert Greyber Sells 18,699 Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 25, 2023, Robert Greyber, CEO of Vacasa Inc (

VCSA, Financial), sold 18,699 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider transactions that have seen 1 insider buy and 9 insider sells in total. In this article, we will take a closer look at the company, its CEO, and the potential implications of this insider sell.

Who is Robert Greyber of Vacasa Inc?

Robert Greyber is the CEO of Vacasa Inc, a leading vacation rental management company. Greyber has been with the company since 2020 and has played a significant role in its growth and expansion. With a strong background in the travel and hospitality industry, Greyber has been instrumental in driving Vacasa's strategic vision and operational excellence.

Vacasa Inc's Business Description

Vacasa Inc is a technology-driven vacation rental management company that offers a comprehensive suite of services to property owners and guests. The company's platform provides end-to-end solutions, including property management, marketing, and booking services, to help property owners maximize their rental income and provide guests with a seamless and enjoyable experience. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Vacasa Inc has quickly become a leader in the vacation rental industry.

Insider Transactions and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, Robert Greyber has sold a total of 18,699 shares and purchased 0 shares. The insider transaction history for Vacasa Inc shows that there have been 1 insider buy and 9 insider sells over the same timeframe. This pattern of insider transactions may indicate that insiders are taking advantage of the stock's current valuation or that they believe the stock price may decline in the future.

On the day of Robert Greyber's recent sell, shares of Vacasa Inc were trading for $0.67 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $164.853 million. It is essential to consider the stock's valuation and the potential impact of insider transactions on the stock price.

Valuation and GF Value

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By analyzing these factors, investors can gain a better understanding of the stock's intrinsic value and determine whether the current stock price is overvalued or undervalued. In the case of Vacasa Inc, the recent insider sell by CEO Robert Greyber may suggest that he believes the stock is currently overvalued or that he is taking advantage of the stock's current price for personal reasons.

Conclusion

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and the sentiment of its executives. In the case of Vacasa Inc, the recent sell by CEO Robert Greyber may raise questions about the stock's valuation and future performance. Investors should carefully consider the company's fundamentals, valuation, and insider transaction history before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.