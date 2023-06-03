Insider Buying: SVP & COO Michael Routledge Acquires 8,000 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Article's Main Image

On May 24, 2023, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Routledge purchased 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining Inc (

CDE, Financial), a leading precious metals mining company. This insider buying activity could signal a positive outlook for the company and its stock price.

Who is Michael Routledge?

Michael Routledge serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Coeur Mining Inc. He has extensive experience in the mining industry, having held various leadership positions in operations, engineering, and project development. His expertise and leadership have been instrumental in driving the company's growth and operational efficiency.

About Coeur Mining Inc

Coeur Mining Inc is a well-established mining company that primarily focuses on the exploration, development, and operation of precious metals mines. The company's portfolio includes five operating mines located in North America, namely the Palmarejo silver-gold complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. Coeur Mining Inc is committed to responsible mining practices and environmental stewardship, ensuring sustainable operations and long-term value for its shareholders.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Michael Routledge has purchased a total of 8,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a strong vote of confidence in the company's prospects and potential for growth. Furthermore, the insider transaction history for Coeur Mining Inc reveals that there have been 5 insider buys in total over the past year, with 0 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are bullish on the company's future performance and stock price appreciation.

On the day of Michael Routledge's recent purchase, shares of Coeur Mining Inc were trading at $3.16 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $995.776 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $4.31, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, indicating that it is a possible value trap and investors should think twice before making a decision based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by SVP & COO Michael Routledge, along with the overall positive trend in insider transactions, could signal a favorable outlook for Coeur Mining Inc and its stock price. However, investors should carefully consider the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio and other valuation metrics before making any investment decisions.

