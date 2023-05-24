On May 24, 2023, Roger Perreault, President and CEO of UGI Corp ( UGI, Financial), purchased 3,565 shares of the company's stock. This move has sparked interest among investors, prompting a closer look at the insider buying activity and its relationship with the stock price.

Who is Roger Perreault?

Roger Perreault is the President and CEO of UGI Corp, a diversified energy company that provides natural gas, electricity, and other energy solutions to customers in the United States and internationally. With extensive experience in the energy industry, Perreault has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and strategic initiatives.

UGI Corp's Business Description

UGI Corp is a leading energy distribution company that operates through four main segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The company is involved in the distribution, storage, transportation, and marketing of energy products and services, including natural gas, liquid propane, and electricity. UGI Corp serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers across the United States and Europe, providing reliable and affordable energy solutions.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Roger Perreault has purchased a total of 3,565 shares and sold 16,341 shares. The insider transaction history for UGI Corp reveals that there has been one insider buy in total over the past year, while there have been five insider sells during the same period. This data suggests that insiders may have mixed views on the company's future prospects.

On the day of Roger Perreault's recent purchase, shares of UGI Corp were trading at $27.98 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $5,923.991 million. With a GuruFocus Value of $47.47, UGI Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59, indicating that the stock may be a possible value trap and investors should think twice before making a decision based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the recent insider buying activity by Roger Perreault may be seen as a positive sign, it is essential for investors to consider the overall insider transaction trends and the stock's valuation before making any investment decisions. The mixed insider activity and the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio suggest that investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before deciding to invest in UGI Corp.

In conclusion, the recent purchase of 3,565 shares by UGI Corp's President and CEO, Roger Perreault, has drawn attention to the company's insider activity and stock performance. Although the insider buying may be seen as a positive sign, investors should consider the overall insider transaction trends and the stock's valuation before making any investment decisions.