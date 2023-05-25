On May 25, 2023, Daniel Chevallard, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Viracta Therapeutics Inc ( VIRX, Financial), sold 3,635 shares of the company's stock. This move comes as part of a series of transactions by Chevallard over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 14,421 shares and purchased none.

About Daniel Chevallard

Daniel Chevallard has been serving as the CFO and COO of Viracta Therapeutics Inc since 2018. With over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, Chevallard has held various leadership positions in finance, operations, and business development. His expertise in these areas has been instrumental in guiding Viracta Therapeutics Inc through its growth and development.

About Viracta Therapeutics Inc

Viracta Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing new medicines to treat patients with cancer and other serious diseases. The company's primary product candidate, nanatinostat, is an orally available, small molecule designed to target cancer cells with specific genetic alterations. Viracta is developing nanatinostat in combination with other therapies to improve patient outcomes and address unmet medical needs.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. However, there have been a total of 8 insider sells, including the recent transaction by Daniel Chevallard. This trend may indicate that insiders are taking advantage of the current market conditions to cash in on their investments.

Valuation

On the day of Daniel Chevallard's recent sell, shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc were trading at $1.42 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $56.08 million.

To determine the intrinsic value of Viracta Therapeutics Inc's stock, we can use the GF Value, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By analyzing these factors, we can gain insight into whether the stock is currently overvalued or undervalued. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial health, growth prospects, and competitive landscape, before making any investment decisions.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 3,635 shares by CFO and COO Daniel Chevallard is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Viracta Therapeutics Inc over the past year. While this may raise concerns for some investors, it is crucial to consider the company's valuation, financial health, and growth prospects before making any investment decisions. By analyzing the GF Value and other relevant factors, investors can make informed decisions about whether Viracta Therapeutics Inc's stock is a suitable addition to their portfolios.