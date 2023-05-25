Insider Sell: CFO and COO Daniel Chevallard Sells 3,635 Shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 25, 2023, Daniel Chevallard, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Viracta Therapeutics Inc (

VIRX, Financial), sold 3,635 shares of the company's stock. This move comes as part of a series of transactions by Chevallard over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 14,421 shares and purchased none.

About Daniel Chevallard

Daniel Chevallard has been serving as the CFO and COO of Viracta Therapeutics Inc since 2018. With over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, Chevallard has held various leadership positions in finance, operations, and business development. His expertise in these areas has been instrumental in guiding Viracta Therapeutics Inc through its growth and development.

About Viracta Therapeutics Inc

Viracta Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing new medicines to treat patients with cancer and other serious diseases. The company's primary product candidate, nanatinostat, is an orally available, small molecule designed to target cancer cells with specific genetic alterations. Viracta is developing nanatinostat in combination with other therapies to improve patient outcomes and address unmet medical needs.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Viracta Therapeutics Inc. However, there have been a total of 8 insider sells, including the recent transaction by Daniel Chevallard. This trend may indicate that insiders are taking advantage of the current market conditions to cash in on their investments.

Valuation

On the day of Daniel Chevallard's recent sell, shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc were trading at $1.42 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $56.08 million.

To determine the intrinsic value of Viracta Therapeutics Inc's stock, we can use the GF Value, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By analyzing these factors, we can gain insight into whether the stock is currently overvalued or undervalued. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial health, growth prospects, and competitive landscape, before making any investment decisions.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 3,635 shares by CFO and COO Daniel Chevallard is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Viracta Therapeutics Inc over the past year. While this may raise concerns for some investors, it is crucial to consider the company's valuation, financial health, and growth prospects before making any investment decisions. By analyzing the GF Value and other relevant factors, investors can make informed decisions about whether Viracta Therapeutics Inc's stock is a suitable addition to their portfolios.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.