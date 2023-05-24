On May 24, 2023, Carla Chaney, EVP and Chief HR Officer of Equifax Inc ( EFX, Financial), sold 15,180 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Equifax Inc, which has seen 9 insider sells over the past year. In contrast, there has been only 1 insider buy during the same period. This article will provide an overview of Carla Chaney's role at Equifax Inc, the company's business description, and an analysis of insider buy/sell transactions and their relationship with the stock price.

Who is Carla Chaney of Equifax Inc?

Carla Chaney serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Equifax Inc. In her role, she is responsible for leading the company's global human resources strategy, including talent management, leadership development, and organizational effectiveness. With her extensive experience in human resources, Carla Chaney plays a crucial role in shaping the company's culture and driving its growth.

Equifax Inc's Business Description

Equifax Inc is a leading global data, analytics, and technology company that provides information solutions to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four main segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. Equifax Inc helps businesses make informed decisions by providing insights and information derived from its vast database of consumer and business credit data, demographic data, and other financial information. The company also offers credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to consumers.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Carla Chaney has sold a total of 15,180 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend of insider selling is consistent with the broader pattern at Equifax Inc, which has seen 9 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are taking advantage of favorable market conditions to cash in on their holdings.

On the day of Carla Chaney's recent sale, shares of Equifax Inc were trading at $207.54, giving the stock a market cap of $25,833.68 million. The price-earnings ratio of 44.25 is higher than the industry median of 16.64 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

However, with a price of $207.54 and a GuruFocus Value of $224.89, Equifax Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92, indicating that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while there has been a trend of insider selling at Equifax Inc over the past year, the stock's current valuation suggests that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value. Investors should keep an eye on insider transactions and other factors that may impact the stock's price, such as earnings reports and market conditions, to make informed decisions about their investments.