Heather Prichard, COO of Humacyte Inc, Sells 23,402 Shares

May 25, 2023
On May 25, 2023, Heather Prichard, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Humacyte Inc (

HUMA, Financial), sold 23,402 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider transactions that have seen 9 insider buys and 13 insider sells in total. In this article, we will take a closer look at Heather Prichard, Humacyte Inc, and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Heather Prichard?

Heather Prichard is the COO of Humacyte Inc, a biotechnology company focused on developing bioengineered human tissues and organs for regenerative medicine and vascular surgery. Prichard has extensive experience in the biotechnology industry, having held various leadership positions in operations, manufacturing, and quality assurance. As COO, she is responsible for overseeing the company's operations, ensuring efficient production and delivery of Humacyte's innovative products.

Humacyte Inc's Business Description

Humacyte Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in the development of bioengineered human tissues and organs. Their proprietary technology platform, Human Acellular Vessel (HAV), aims to create off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues that can be used in various medical applications, such as vascular surgery and regenerative medicine. The company's mission is to improve patient outcomes by providing innovative solutions for complex medical challenges.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Heather Prichard has sold a total of 23,402 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 23,402 shares took place on May 25, 2023, when the stock was trading at $4.01 per share, giving the company a market cap of $382.318 million.

The insider transaction history for Humacyte Inc reveals a total of 9 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year. This data suggests that insiders have been more inclined to sell their shares than to buy them. However, it is essential to consider the context of these transactions and the overall market conditions when evaluating the significance of this trend.

To better understand the relationship between insider transactions and stock price, we can look at the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. The GF Value is calculated based on three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By analyzing the GF Value in conjunction with the stock price and insider transactions, we can gain insight into the potential reasons behind the insider sells. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value, it may indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued and are taking advantage of the high price to sell their shares. Conversely, if the stock price is below the GF Value, insiders may be selling for reasons unrelated to the company's valuation, such as personal financial needs or portfolio diversification.

In conclusion, Heather Prichard's recent sale of 23,402 shares of Humacyte Inc stock is part of a broader trend of insider transactions over the past year. While it is essential to consider the context of these transactions and the overall market conditions, the GF Value can provide valuable insight into the relationship between insider transactions and stock price. Investors should continue to monitor insider activity and other relevant factors to make informed decisions about their investments in Humacyte Inc.

