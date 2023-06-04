Insider Sell: Laura Niklason Sells 2,625,000 Shares of Humacyte Inc (HUMA)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 25, 2023, President, CEO, and Director, 10% Owner Laura Niklason sold 2,625,000 shares of Humacyte Inc (

HUMA, Financial). This significant insider sell has caught the attention of investors and market watchers alike. In this article, we will delve into the details of the transaction, Laura Niklason's background, and Humacyte Inc's business operations. We will also analyze insider buy/sell trends and their relationship with the stock price.

Who is Laura Niklason?

Laura Niklason is the President, CEO, and Director of Humacyte Inc. She is also a 10% owner of the company. Niklason is a renowned biomedical engineer and entrepreneur with a strong background in regenerative medicine. She co-founded Humacyte in 2005 and has been instrumental in the company's growth and development. Her expertise and leadership have been crucial in driving the company's innovative approach to creating bioengineered human tissues for medical applications.

Humacyte Inc's Business Description

Humacyte Inc (

HUMA, Financial) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of bioengineered human tissues for use in regenerative medicine and vascular surgery. The company's proprietary technology platform enables the creation of off-the-shelf, implantable, and acellular human tissues that can be used to repair or replace damaged or diseased tissues in patients. Humacyte's lead product candidate, HUMACYL, is a bioengineered human acellular vessel designed for use in vascular access procedures for patients undergoing hemodialysis. The company is also developing additional product candidates for various medical applications, including vascular trauma repair, coronary artery bypass grafting, and pediatric heart surgery.

Laura Niklason's Insider Trades

Over the past year, Laura Niklason has sold a total of 5,086,768 shares and purchased 12,000 shares. This recent sale of 2,625,000 shares is a notable transaction in her trading history.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Humacyte Inc reveals that there have been 9 insider buys in total over the past year. In contrast, there have been 13 insider sells during the same period. This data suggests a mixed trend in insider transactions, with a slightly higher number of sells compared to buys.

Valuation

On the day of Laura Niklason's recent sale, shares of Humacyte Inc were trading at $2.75 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $382.318 million.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Analyzing the relationship between insider buy/sell transactions and the stock price can provide valuable insights into the company's prospects and the insiders' confidence in its future performance. In the case of Humacyte Inc, the mixed trend of insider transactions, combined with the company's valuation, suggests that investors should closely monitor the stock and conduct further research before making any investment decisions.

It is essential to consider the context of insider transactions and the overall market conditions when evaluating their potential impact on a stock's price. While Laura Niklason's recent sale of 2,625,000 shares is a significant transaction, it is crucial to analyze the company's fundamentals, growth prospects, and industry trends to make informed investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.