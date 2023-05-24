On May 24, 2023, Christine Sacco, the Chief Financial Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc ( PBH, Financial), sold 55,294 shares of the company's stock. This insider sell comes amidst a year where there have been no insider purchases and eight insider sells in total. In this article, we will take a closer look at Christine Sacco's role in the company, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and the stock price.

Who is Christine Sacco?

Christine Sacco serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. She has been with the company since 2015 and has played a crucial role in the company's financial management and growth. With her extensive experience in finance, Sacco has been instrumental in driving the company's financial strategy and ensuring its long-term success.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc's Business Description

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc is a leading consumer healthcare company that focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company's portfolio includes well-known brands in various categories such as pain relief, gastrointestinal, cough and cold, and women's health. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc is committed to providing high-quality, affordable healthcare products to consumers worldwide, helping them maintain and improve their health and well-being.

Insider Transactions and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, Christine Sacco has sold a total of 55,294 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, which shows no insider buys and eight insider sells in the past year.

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into the sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's future performance. In the case of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, the recent insider sell by Christine Sacco may raise questions about the company's prospects. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions, before drawing any conclusions.

Valuation

On the day of Christine Sacco's recent sell, shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc were trading at $60.07 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2,933.354 million.

With a price of $60.07 and a GuruFocus Value of $59.84, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell by CFO Christine Sacco may raise some concerns, it is essential to consider the broader context of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc's business performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions. The stock is currently fairly valued based on its GF Value, and investors should conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.