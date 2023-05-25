On May 25, 2023, Eddie Steiner, President & CEO of CSB Bancorp Inc ( CSBB, Financial), purchased 353 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as it reflects the confidence of a top executive in the company's prospects and future performance.

Who is Eddie Steiner?

Eddie Steiner has been serving as the President & CEO of CSB Bancorp Inc since 2009. Under his leadership, the company has experienced steady growth and has maintained a strong financial position. Steiner's insider buying activity demonstrates his belief in the company's potential for further growth and success.

CSB Bancorp Inc's Business Description

CSB Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company that operates through its subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg, Ohio. The bank provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial, agricultural, and consumer lending, as well as deposit and cash management services. With a focus on community banking, CSB Bancorp Inc has built a strong reputation for providing personalized services and fostering long-term relationships with its customers.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Eddie Steiner has purchased a total of 1,994 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong conviction in the company's prospects and a positive outlook for its stock price. The insider transaction history for CSB Bancorp Inc shows a total of 24 insider buys over the past year, with only 1 insider sell during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's future performance and see potential for stock price appreciation.

Valuation

On the day of Eddie Steiner's recent purchase, shares of CSB Bancorp Inc were trading at $36.5 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $97.843 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 6.78, which is lower than the industry median of 7.91 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

With a current price of $36.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $44.66, CSB Bancorp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Eddie Steiner, President & CEO of CSB Bancorp Inc, signals a strong belief in the company's future prospects and potential for stock price appreciation. The stock's current valuation, as indicated by its price-earnings ratio and price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggests that it is modestly undervalued, providing an attractive investment opportunity for those who share the insiders' confidence in the company's growth potential.