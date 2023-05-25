Insider Buying: CSB Bancorp Inc President & CEO Eddie Steiner Acquires 353 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 25, 2023, Eddie Steiner, President & CEO of CSB Bancorp Inc (

CSBB, Financial), purchased 353 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as it reflects the confidence of a top executive in the company's prospects and future performance.

Who is Eddie Steiner?

Eddie Steiner has been serving as the President & CEO of CSB Bancorp Inc since 2009. Under his leadership, the company has experienced steady growth and has maintained a strong financial position. Steiner's insider buying activity demonstrates his belief in the company's potential for further growth and success.

CSB Bancorp Inc's Business Description

CSB Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company that operates through its subsidiary, The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg, Ohio. The bank provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial, agricultural, and consumer lending, as well as deposit and cash management services. With a focus on community banking, CSB Bancorp Inc has built a strong reputation for providing personalized services and fostering long-term relationships with its customers.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Eddie Steiner has purchased a total of 1,994 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong conviction in the company's prospects and a positive outlook for its stock price. The insider transaction history for CSB Bancorp Inc shows a total of 24 insider buys over the past year, with only 1 insider sell during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders are confident in the company's future performance and see potential for stock price appreciation.

Valuation

On the day of Eddie Steiner's recent purchase, shares of CSB Bancorp Inc were trading at $36.5 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $97.843 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 6.78, which is lower than the industry median of 7.91 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

With a current price of $36.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $44.66, CSB Bancorp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Eddie Steiner, President & CEO of CSB Bancorp Inc, signals a strong belief in the company's future prospects and potential for stock price appreciation. The stock's current valuation, as indicated by its price-earnings ratio and price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggests that it is modestly undervalued, providing an attractive investment opportunity for those who share the insiders' confidence in the company's growth potential.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.