Insider Sell: Kate Burke Sells 12,500 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 24, 2023, Kate Burke, COO & CFO of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (

AB, Financial), sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock. This transaction follows a series of insider sell transactions by Kate Burke over the past year, totaling 25,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Who is Kate Burke?

Kate Burke is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of AllianceBernstein Holding LP. She has been with the company since 2004 and has held various leadership positions within the organization. As COO & CFO, Burke is responsible for overseeing the company's operations and financial management.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP's Business Description

AllianceBernstein Holding LP is a global investment management firm that provides research, investment management, and related services to a diverse range of clients. The company offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, separately managed accounts, and alternative investment products. AllianceBernstein's clients include institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and retail investors.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for AllianceBernstein Holding LP. However, there have been five insider sells in total, including Kate Burke's recent transaction. This trend may indicate that insiders are taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to realize gains.

Valuation

On the day of Kate Burke's recent sell, shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP were trading at $33.79 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3,893.339 million. The price-earnings ratio is 14.14, which is higher than the industry median of 13.15 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $33.79 and a GuruFocus Value of $109.07, AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.31. This means the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Insider sell transactions, such as Kate Burke's recent sale, can sometimes be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it is essential to consider the context of these transactions and the overall insider trends. In the case of AllianceBernstein Holding LP, there have been no insider buys over the past year, but there have been five insider sells. This trend may suggest that insiders are taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to realize gains, rather than signaling a lack of confidence in the company's future.

It is also worth noting that AllianceBernstein Holding LP's stock is currently significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. This may present an attractive buying opportunity for investors who believe in the company's long-term prospects, despite the recent insider sell transactions.

In conclusion, while Kate Burke's recent sale of 12,500 shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP may raise some concerns, it is essential to consider the broader context of insider trends and the stock's current valuation. Investors should carefully analyze these factors before making any investment decisions regarding AllianceBernstein Holding LP.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.