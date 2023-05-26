Insider Sell: Diodes Inc President & CEO Keh Lu Sells 3,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On May 26, 2023, Keh Lu, President & CEO of Diodes Inc (

DIOD, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider selling activity for the company, with no insider buys recorded over the past year. In this article, we will take a closer look at Keh Lu's role in Diodes Inc, the company's business description, and analyze the relationship between insider buy/sell transactions and the stock price.

Who is Keh Lu?

Keh Lu is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Diodes Inc. He has been with the company since 2005 and has played a significant role in the growth and development of the organization. Under his leadership, Diodes Inc has expanded its product portfolio and market presence, making it a key player in the semiconductor industry.

Diodes Inc's Business Description

Diodes Inc is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The company serves the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes Inc's products include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors, power management devices, and more. The company's focus on innovation and commitment to quality has made it a preferred choice for customers worldwide.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

Over the past year, Keh Lu has sold a total of 141,361 shares and purchased 0 shares. This indicates a trend of insider selling for the company. In the same period, there have been 32 insider sells and 0 insider buys for Diodes Inc. This trend of insider selling could be a signal for investors to keep an eye on the stock's performance and consider the potential reasons behind the selling activity.

On the day of Keh Lu's recent sale, shares of Diodes Inc were trading at $96.4 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $4,380.457 million. The price-earnings ratio is 13.38, which is lower than the industry median of 23.01 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its industry peers and its historical valuation.

With a price of $96.4 and a GuruFocus Value of $97.96, Diodes Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider selling activity by Keh Lu and other insiders at Diodes Inc may warrant further investigation by investors. While the stock appears to be fairly valued based on its GF Value, the trend of insider selling could be a signal for potential concerns or simply a reflection of personal financial decisions by the insiders. Investors should consider these factors and conduct their own research before making any investment decisions regarding Diodes Inc.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.