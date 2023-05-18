PR Newswire

MONTREAL, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE will release its fiscal year 2023 fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. A conference call will be held on the same day at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance and outlook.

Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.

The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at www.cae.com. The webcast will be archived following the event.

Event: CAE's FY2023 Q4 and full fiscal year financial results conference call



Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023



Time: 2:00 p.m. ET



Webcast: The conference call will be audio Webcast live for the public at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/cae/2023/05/31/fourth-quarter-financial-results-fy2023/play and will also be archived for 90 days following the event at www.cae.com/investors/



Phone numbers for conference call:

Country Phone number North America 877 586 3392 Canada +1 416 981 9024 Australia 1800642038 Belgium 080077657 France 0800919393 Germany 08001816101 Netherlands 08000222280 Singapore 8001012594 United Kingdom 08004960381



Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): 1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 22027052

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, medical simulators, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

