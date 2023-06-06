RTNDA Awards 78 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards to 31 Gray Television Stations

ATLANTA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (: GTN) announced today that the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awarded a combined 78 regional Edward R. Murrow awards for excellence in journalism to 31 of Gray’s local stations, led by 10 separate awards to Hawaii News Now in Honolulu, Hawaii, and seven separate awards to WVUE in New Orleans, Louisiana. Among the highest honors:

  • Eight awards for Overall Excellence—the highest honor bestowed—to Hawaii News Now in Honolulu; WVUE in New Orleans; KBTX in Bryan, Texas; KMOV in St. Louis, Missouri; KTUU in Anchorage, Alaska; WBAY in Green Bay, Wisconsin; WKYT in Lexington, Kentucky; and WPTA in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

  • Six awards for Best Newscast to Hawaii News Now in Honolulu; KMOV in St. Louis, KWCH in Wichita, Kansas; WBAY in Green Bay; WKYT in Lexington, Kentucky; and WWBT in Richmond, Virginia.

  • Five awards for Excellence in Innovation to Hawaii News Now in Honolulu; WAVE in Louisville, Kentucky; WRDW in Augusta, Georgia; WTVG in Toledo, Ohio; and WVUE in New Orleans.

  • Four awards for Investigative Reporting to Hawaii News Now in Honolulu; KTUU in Anchorage; WRDW in Augusta; and WVUE in New Orleans.

  • Four awards for Breaking News Coverage to Arizona’s Family in Phoenix, Arizona; Hawaii News Now in Honolulu; WKYT in Lexington; and WMTV in Madison, Wisconsin.

  • Four awards for News Documentary to WAFB in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina; WNEM in Flint, Michigan; and WSAZ in Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia.

“At Gray, we are committed to the three pillars of Content, Community and Culture,” said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “Over the past few years, we have expanded the Gray footprint to include many of the stations honored today. I am honored that our company has received a record number of awards as evidence of the great content being produced for the communities that we serve each day. We are no doubt continuing to build a winning culture.”

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name. Gray’s regional award winners will move on to the national round of the annual competition. National awards will be announced in the summer.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 504-352-4019

# # #

