SEOUL, South Korea, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced that the Company is separating its display and power businesses into separate entities, following approval by its board of directors and strategic review committee.

YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer commented, "This strategic separation represents a significant milestone for Magnachip and underscores the Company's commitment to unlocking long-term value for our shareholders. The internal separation is aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and flexibility in business. By establishing distinct entities, we believe our investors will be able to better evaluate the financial performance of each business and their respective contributions. Furthermore, this strategic move will allow each entity to allocate its resources, both financial and technical, more effectively to the specific needs of its customers."

YJ Kim continued, "Magnachip remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences in both the display and power sectors, and we are confident that this separation will strengthen our ability to achieve these objectives by enhancing each business's agility and focus."

The Company plans to effectuate the internal separation (the "Internal Split-Off") by establishing a new subsidiary ("NewCo") under Magnachip Semiconductor, Ltd. ("Magnachip Korea"), the Company's operating subsidiary. As part of the transaction, all assets and liabilities of the display business will be contributed to NewCo in exchange for equity. Once the Internal Split-Off is completed, Magnachip Korea and NewCo will both be separate operating companies, with NewCo being a wholly owned subsidiary of Magnachip Korea. The Company's Gumi fabrication facility will remain with Magnachip Korea as an integral part of its power business.

Post-separation, the board of directors of Magnachip will continue to oversee both operating entities, ensuring cohesive governance, while YJ Kim and the executive management team will manage their business and operations. Each of Magnachip Korea and NewCo will remain indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Magnachip, and the Internal Split-Off is not expected to have any material impact on the Company's financial reporting or consolidated financial statements.

The Internal Split-Off is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design, and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

