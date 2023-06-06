908 Devices Features its High-Speed, High-Resolution Separations Technology at the 71st ASMS Conference

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

908+Devices+Inc (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, is showcasing its ZipChip CE-MS device for rapid characterization of critical product quality attributes for biologics, oligonucleotides, RNAs, and AAVs, with an oral presentation, seminar and 17 posters at the 71%3Csup%3Est%3C%2Fsup%3E+ASMS+Conference+on+Mass+Spectrometry+and+Allied+Topics, June 4-8 in Houston. The majority of the scientific presentations are results from collaborators and key opinion leaders such as Weizmann Institute of Science, Dyne Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, CPI, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and University of Connecticut.

Join the Revolution

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical and biochemical analysis with its mass spec devices that are simple to operate, provide answers in minutes and are used at the point of need. The company’s ZipChip device leverages microchip-based Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) and nano-electrospray ionization technology to minimize sample prep burden, perform high-speed and high-resolution separations, and directly introduce samples into a Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker or Sciex mass spectrometer.

A key highlight of the company’s presence at the ASMS conference is its breakfast seminar on Protein Characterization of Biologics using Microchip CE-MS: From mAbs to AAVs, on Monday, June 5 at 7 am CT. Dr. Jonathan Bones and Dr. Josh Smith from the National+Institute+of+Bioprocessing+Research+and+Training (NIBRT) in Ireland share application highlights of using ZipChip for characterizations on proteins and adeno-associated virus (AAV). Dr. Bones will highlight his lab’s use of ZipChip for multi-characterization of proteins in applications including charge variant analysis, peptide mapping, and released glycan analysis of therapeutic proteins. He will also discuss ZipChip’s key advantages such as versatility, high sensitivity, short analysis times and lack of method development. Dr. Smith will highlight the successful use of ZipChip for rapid analysis of various serotypes of the AAVs. The detailed collaboration results are presented in three separate posters at this ASMS.

In a key oral presentation, Dr. Will Thompson from 908 Devices will present his collaboration with Professor Marc Foster from Duke University on Unifying the Multi-Omics World with Microchip Capillary Electrophoresis: Discovering Secrets in Six Dimensions from One Drop of Dried Blood. In this work, Dr. Thompson will describe a workflow using the company’s prototype microfluidic chips for its ZipChip capillary electrophoresis device coupled to a mass spec instrument, which allows independent metabolomic, peptidomic, top-down and bottom-up proteomics from a single sample containing 20 uL of dried blood.

In addition, 908 Devices will present another two posters on quantitation of amino acids in cell culture media using its REBEL desktop CE-MS device, a first-of-its-kind fresh and spent media analyzer that enables biopharma researchers to accelerate process development cycles and maximize bioreactor utilization by running media analysis at-line.

Exhibit and Presentations at ASMS

908 Devices will exhibit its handheld and desktop devices in booth #603 at ASMS. To see a complete list of posters the company is presenting with its collaborators and to register for the breakfast seminar, visit www.908devices.com%2Fasms.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical and biochemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected uses and capabilities of the Company’s products. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the risks outlined under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports and other filings that it makes from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230530005225r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005225/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.