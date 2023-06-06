STRATA Skin Sciences Announces First Patients Treated in TheraClear®X Clinical Study for Acne

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Study evaluating efficacy and safety of TheraClearX on mitigating mild to moderate acne in healthy teenagers and young adults

HORSHAM, Pa., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that the first six patients have been treated in the TheraClear®X open label, single-arm, clinical research study led by Glynis Ablon, MD, FAAD.

The purpose of the study titled, “A 7-Week, Open Label, Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of TheraClearX on Mitigating Mild to Moderate Acne in Healthy Teenagers and Young Adults,” is to further substantiate the efficacy and safety of TheraClearX as a stand-alone treatment in the mitigation of mild to moderate acne in 30 healthy male and female subjects, 12-40 years of age and older over the course of 7 weeks. The study is being conducted at the Ablon Skin Institute and Research Center in Manhattan Beach, California.

“Dr. Ablon’s clinical study will help further validate the efficacy and safety of TheraClearX as a stand-alone acne treatment therapy,” stated Bob Moccia, Chief Executive Officer of STRATA Skin Sciences. “TheraClearX has the potential to make a meaningful impact on those who suffer from mild to moderate acne through our vacuum technology and intense broadband light that targets the sebaceous glands. We expect patients that have been seen in the clinic to experience visible reductions in acne lesions.”

“We are excited to have treated the first six patients in our TheraClearX clinical study,” stated Dr. Glynis Ablon, MD, FAAD. “TheraClearX offers patients a non-pharmaceutical option to help treat patients with mild to moderate acne with no numbing cream necessary, and no pain. We look forward to reporting our findings to the scientific community at the conclusion of the study.”

Acne is the most common skin disease in the United States affecting up to 50 million Americans annually.1 Research shows that 20-25% of all visits to dermatologists are for acne, and the majority of the cases are for those who suffer from a mild to moderate version.2 Acne is also prevalent in adolescents with 85% experiencing some degree from the ages of 12 to 24 years.3 TheraClearX’s FDA-cleared technology addresses the estimated $5.5 billion acne treatment market with a non-pharmaceutical, in-office procedure.

About TheraClear®X
TheraClearX is engineered and indicated specifically for the treatment of acne. By combining vacuum technology and intense broadband light (500nm-1200nm), TheraClearX shows significant promise in the fight against acne. For best results, it is recommended patients complete 4-6 treatment sessions (scheduled 1-2 weeks apart), dependent on acne severity. Treatments can be completed in 15-20 minutes and are pain-free.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.
STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

Safe Harbor
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as “will,” “may,” “seeks,” and “expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company’s ability to launch and sell an acne treatment device and to integrate that device into its product offerings, the Company’s ability to develop, launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company’s ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to dermatologist marketing campaigns, and the Company’s ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company’s current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions labor supply shortages, or supply chain interruptions resulting from the coronavirus, fiscal, and political factors, responses, or conditions affecting the Company, the medical device industry and our customers and patients in general, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at www.sec.gov and www.strataskinsciences.com.

Investor Contact:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838
[email protected]

References
1Bickers DR et al.J AmAcad Dermatol. 2006;55:490-500
2Tan JKL, Bhate K. Br J Dermatol. 2015;172 (Suppl 10:3-12.
3White GM. J AmAcad Dermatol. 1998;39:S34-S37.

ti?nf=ODg0NzU2NCM1NjE3NjQ1IzIwMTA1MTQ=
STRATA-Skin-Sciences-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.