DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Richard Kuntz to its Board of Directors effective May 30, 2023.

Dr. Richard Kuntz recently retired from Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) where he was the Chief Medical Officer & Scientific Officer and a member of the Executive Committee. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President and President, Neuromodulation of Medtronic from October 2005 to August 2009. Before joining Medtronic, he was the founder and Chief Scientific Officer of the Harvard Clinical Research Institute in Boston. He also served as an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Chief of the Division of Clinical Biometrics, and as an Interventional Cardiologist in the division of cardiovascular diseases at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. In addition, he served as a founding Governor of the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), as part of the US Affordable Care Act. He also served as an advisor to multiple national and regional committees, in the National Academy of Medicine and National Institutes of Health (NIH). He is presently serving as a working group member of NIH’s Helping to End Addiction Long-term® (HEAL) program. Dr. Kuntz has directed numerous multicenter clinical trials and has authored more than 250 original publications. His major interests are traditional and alternative clinical trial design and biostatistics.

“When it comes to treating stroke patients, the clinical validation of enhancing local blood flow as a mechanism of action is evident in the effectiveness of mechanical thrombectomy and tPA. In contrast, alternative approaches like neuroprotective agents, which do not contribute to improving blood flow, have demonstrated limited clinical efficacy,” Commented Dr. Kuntz. “DM199 presents a novel pharmacological strategy to enhance blood flow by improving collateral circulation specifically in the ischemic penumbra. With its extended 24-hour therapeutic window, DM199 holds significant potential to benefit a substantial number of patients who are either ineligible for or do not receive treatment with mechanical thrombectomy or tPA.”

“We are pleased to have Rick Kuntz join our board of directors. His experience complements and broadens the competencies of our board,” said Rich Pilnik, DiaMedica’s Chairman. “Rick's instrumental role in leading Medtronic's medical advancements in neurology has positioned him as a highly valued addition to our team. We are confident that his contributions will be invaluable at this critical juncture for our ReMEDy2 pivotal acute ischemic stroke trial.”

Dr. Kuntz graduated from Miami University and received his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He completed his residency and chief residency in internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Parkland Hospital, Dallas, and then completed fellowships in cardiovascular diseases and interventional cardiology at the Beth Israel Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston. Dr. Kuntz received his Master of Science in biostatistics from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

About DM199

DM199 is a recombinant (synthetic) form of human tissue kallikrein-1 (KLK1). KLK1 is a serine protease (protein) that plays an important role in the regulation of diverse physiological processes including blood flow, inflammation, fibrosis, oxidative stress and neurogenesis via a molecular mechanism that increases production of nitric oxide and prostaglandin. KLK1 deficiency may play a role in multiple vascular and fibrotic diseases such as stroke, chronic kidney disease, retinopathy, vascular dementia, and resistant hypertension where current treatment options are limited or ineffective. DiaMedica is the first company to have developed and clinically studied a recombinant form of the KLK1 protein. The KLK1 protein, produced from the pancreas of pigs and human urine, has been used to treat patients in Japan, China and South Korea for decades. DM199 is currently being studied in patients with acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and patients with chronic kidney disease. In September 2021, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to DM199 for the treatment of AIS.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases. DiaMedica’s lead candidate, DM199, is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

