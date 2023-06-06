BlackSky and SynMax Partner to Monitor United States Coal Powerplant Inventory in Support of National Energy Transition Planning Efforts

5 hours ago
BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) was competitively selected by energy intelligence company SynMax to monitor more than 100 United States coal powerplants. The partnership will create the world’s most timely and accurate energy intelligence assessment and support national energy transition initiatives away from fossil fuels toward alternate, more sustainable energy resources.

“BlackSky’s real-time, dynamic monitoring capabilities are reshaping how the global coal industry assesses critical economic indicators at scale,” said Brian E. O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “With continued momentum in the commercial market, innovative industry intelligence partners like SynMax are among the first in the energy ecosystem to give their clients a valuable competitive advantage using timely, accurate space-based sensor data.”

Following a comprehensive evaluation from multiple satellite data companies, SynMax selected BlackSky’s advanced burst imagery capability, which focuses on a single target and generates five shots over a 15-second period. This allows multiple view angles and unprecedented accuracy of resulting analytics, as well as motion tracking of objects at the target location. Burst imagery, along with all BlackSky offerings, can uniquely be captured from early in the day to late in the evening. SynMax will use BlackSky’s time-diverse imagery to generate 3-D volumetric products.

“BlackSky’s dawn-to-dusk, low-latency image data will enable the highest degree of accuracy in monitoring coal inventories," said Eric Anderson, SynMax chief technology officer. ”Real-time dynamic monitoring capabilities will help SynMax maintain its position at the forefront of the energy intelligence industry and pave the way for future collaborations on energy intelligence and maritime projects."

BlackSky’s novel rapid-revisit, low-latency imagery services enable SynMax to provide its clients with precise information on coal stockpiles, allowing for more effective decision-making in the energy industry. Understanding coal’s shrinking contribution to the energy grid is a critical component of energy transition planning. This partnership underscores SynMax's commitment to utilizing innovative technology and data-driven insights to empower energy stakeholders and promote sustainable energy management practices.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

About SynMax

SynMax is a leading energy intelligence company that provides actionable insights and data-driven solutions to energy industry stakeholders. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, advanced analytics, and global expertise, SynMax helps clients optimize operations, mitigate risks, and make informed decisions to drive growth and sustainability. SynMax’s rig and frac crew tracking product called Hyperion, is widely recognized as the industry leader in oil and gas production intelligence. For more information, visit www.SynMax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, (ii) achieve anticipated revisit rates and maintain current launch schedules, and (iii) our ability to predict and respond to customer trends. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and is based on information available as of the date of this communication, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know, or that we currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in reports filed with the SEC, including within the section titled “Risk Factors” on BlackSky’s registration statement on Form S-1, and available at the SEC’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

