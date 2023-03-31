WHEN THEY HIT A THREE, BURRITOS ARE FREE: CHIPOTLE LAUNCHES "FREE-POINTER"

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 30, 2023

  • Each time a 3-pointer is made during the 2023 men's professional basketball championship series, Chipotle will drop 300 free entrees via Twitter
  • The brand will give away up to 10,500 free entrees per game

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today introduced a new promotion called "Free-Pointer" ahead of the 2023 men's professional basketball championship series.

How It Works

  1. When a player in the series hits a 3-pointer, Chipotle will drop a text-to-win code via a tweet from @ChipotleTweets on Twitter.
  2. The first 300 fans to text the designated code to 888222 will receive a free entrée from Chipotle*. The brand will give away up to 10,500 free entrees per game. Ordinary text and data rates will apply.

3-Pointer Era
Chipotle is launching "Free-Pointer" for a championship matchup featuring two of the top 3-point-shooting teams from the 2023 playoffs, so fans can expect many buckets and many free burritos. Over the past 10 years, the average number of 3-pointers made in men's professional games has increased by nearly 60%.

"Like a well-timed 3-pointer on basketball's biggest stage, free Chipotle brings people out of their seats," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "This year, when it rains threes, it rains free burritos."

Back on Basketball's Biggest Stage
Chipotle has leveraged June basketball as a high-profile opportunity to spotlight brand fandom over the last few years. In 2022 and 2021, the brand hid free Chipotle in TV ads that aired during the series. In 2019, Chipotle premiered "freeting," a first-of-its-kind activation where every time an on-air announcer said the word "free" during the official coverage of the series, @ChipotleTweets live tweeted a unique text code for a chance to get a free burrito. Chipotle received various awards for the campaign, including Digiday's 'Best Use of Mobile' award, Adweek's Constellation award, and was also a finalist for the 2020 North American SABRE awards, Shorty Awards, and Webby Awards.

This promotion is not affiliated with or authorized, endorsed, or sponsored by the National Basketball Association, any of its affiliates or any NBA team or personnel, or Twitter. The use of any trade name or trademark of the National Basketball Association or Twitter is for identification and reference purposes only and does not imply any association.

*Free burrito codes will be valid for any regularly-priced entrée, subject to availability, through June 30. Valid in the U.S. only. Cannot be combined with any other offers. For complete details, visit chipotle.com/text.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,200 restaurants as of March 31, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2023 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

