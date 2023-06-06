VELDONA® Pet will hit shelves in Taiwan in June, with launches in other regions to follow

Multiple new VELDONA® Pet products set to launch as Ainos enters the growing global pet care market

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2023 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD, AIMDW) ("Ainos", or the "Company"), a diversified medtech company focused on the development of novel point-of-care testing, low-dose interferon therapeutics, and synthetic RNA-driven preventative medicine, today announced that it has launched its VELDONA® Pet cytoprotein health supplements. VELDONA® Pet will first be marketed in Taiwan in June, with near-term plans to expand sales and marketing in other markets. Multiple new VELDONA® Pet products are in the works. Ainos targets approximately US$20 million in revenues from VELDONA® Pet during 2024, boosted by its growing product portfolio and expansion into new markets.

Chun-Hsien Tsai, Ainos' Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The second half of 2023 will be a very exciting period for Ainos. In addition to Taiwan, we are actively working to develop greater market opportunities for VELDONA® Pet in Asia and the United States. There is a huge addressable market for our product: China has around 117 million pet dogs and cats, Japan has approximately 18 million, and the U.S. has 190 million. We expect that VELDONA® Pet products will position us to capture the lucrative global pet care market, which is projected to grow to over US$325 billion in 2028 from US$223 billion in 2021, according to Fortune Business Insights."

"We are developing multiple new products based on VELDONA® Pet to provide pet owners with more innovative options to support their pets' health," Mr. Tsai said. "Boosted by our growing product portfolio and expansion into new markets, our ambition is that VELDONA® Pet will generate approximately US$20 million in revenues during 2024."

"The introduction of Ainos' VELDONA® Pet health supplements in Taiwan marks the beginning of a new chapter in our company's story," Mr. Tsai added. "We leveraged 40 years of interferon research to develop VELDONA® Pet, which now serves as a vital component of our next stage of growth. The fact that we were able to bring it to market a quarter ahead of schedule is yet another testament to our team's unparalleled expertise and ability to execute."

"We expect VELDONA® Pet to be available for sale in Taiwan in June. With approximately one in four Taiwanese families now owning pets, Taiwan is the ideal location for our product launch. There are currently around three million pet dogs and cats in Taiwan, surpassing the number of children under 14 years old, and this number is projected to grow to four million by 2025. Recognizing the significant market opportunity, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service recently highlighted Taiwan as one of the four countries with the ‘best prospects' for U.S. pet food exporters," Mr. Tsai said.

About VELDONA® Pet

Based on Ainos' low-dose oral interferon-alpha ("IFNα") formulation, VELDONA® Pet supplements are backed by numerous research studies and clinical trials, and are manufactured with world-class materials in a highly certified food-grade plant. VELDONA® maintains immunity and contributes to gum and skin health, relieving allergies and reducing stress in cats and dogs. Interferon is naturally produced by an organism's body. When cells are invaded by foreign particles, immune signaling molecules notify neighboring cells. Once neighboring cells receive the interferon's protein signal through their surface receptors, they initiate and modulate the immune system to protect felines and canines from gum and skin diseases, allergies, and stress-related conditions.

A clinical study, sponsored by Ainos and conducted by the state-of-the-art Agricultural Technology Research Institute, has demonstrated that VELDONA® helps maintain the immune systems of cats and dogs. Numerous studies have reported the benefits of interferons in maintaining gum health and skin health, relieving discomfort caused by allergies, and soothing emotional stress in cats and dogs. VELDONA® Pet not only provides protection against common and hard-to-diagnose diseases including feline chronic gingivostomatitis (FCGS), a severe oral mucosal inflammatory disease afflicting cats, and canine atopic dermatitis (CAD), an inflammatory skin disease found in dogs, but also offers the safest and highest quality products on the market.

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. is a diversified medtech company engaged in developing innovative medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for a broad range of disease indications. In addition to its proprietary therapeutics using low-dose non-injectable interferon, Ainos has also expanded its product portfolio to include Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and COVID-19 POCTs. Powered by its AI Nose platform, the lead POCT candidate, Ainos Flora, is a telehealth-friendly POCT for women's health and certain common STIs. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com.

Follow Ainos on Twitter (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

