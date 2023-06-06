ASML successfully places bond offering for €1 billion

Veldhoven, the Netherlands, May 30, 2023 – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) today announces that it has successfully placed a bond offering of senior notes for a principal amount of €1 billion. The transaction is expected to be settled on June 6, 2023.

ASML expects to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

The senior notes are due in December 2025 and have an issue price of 99.989% and a coupon of 3.500%.

The senior notes discussed in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the US Securities Act of 1933.

About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across Europe, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML’s more than 40,500 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML – our products, technology and career opportunities – at www.asml.com.

