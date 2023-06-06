Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) (“Republic” or the “Company”), the parent company of Republic First Bank d/b/a Republic Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that Andrew B. Cohen has been elected independent Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective June 1, 2023. Mr. Cohen is the Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder of Cohen Private Ventures LLC, a long-term shareholder of Republic. He joined the Board in 2017.

Mr. Cohen possesses strong capital markets acumen, corporate governance experience, and institutional knowledge of Republic and the broader banking sector. In addition, he brings the perspectives of a sizable shareholder to the chairmanship. The Board determined that Mr. Cohen was the right independent director to assume the chairmanship as Republic navigates a once-in-a-generation sector dislocation, strengthens its governance and takes strategic actions to transform the Bank.

With the election of Mr. Cohen, Harry D. Madonna has stepped down as Chairman. Mr. Madonna, who founded Republic in 1988 and led the organization to many years of growth, will continue to serve as a director. The Board wants to take the opportunity to thank Mr. Madonna for his years of leadership and ongoing service to the Company’s customers, employees, community partners and shareholders.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Important Additional Information

