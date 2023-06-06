GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report first quarter fiscal 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on GameStop’s investor relations website: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.gamestop.com. The phone number for the investor conference call is 1-877-788-5217 and the confirmation code is 13739156. A recording of the conference call will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website.

