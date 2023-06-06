Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced the Company will host an in-person Investor Day and Facilities Tour with financial analysts and institutional investors on June 26 and June 27, 2023.

Limoneira will host an investor presentation and Q&A session beginning at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) and concluding at 3:30 pm PT (6:30 pm ET) at the Ventura Beach Marriott Hotel in Ventura, California. The investor presentation will feature Harold Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Palamountain, Chief Financial Officer; and John Carter, VP of Citrus Operations. Day Two – Tuesday, June 27, 2023: Limoneira will host tours of the Company’s packing facilities and real estate development project, Harvest at Limoneira, both located in Santa Paula, California. The tours are scheduled to begin at 10:30 am PT (1:30 pm ET) with lunch in-between and conclude before 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET).

In-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. Financial analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Investor Relations.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 130-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 11,800 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, www.limoneira.com.

