OXNARD, Calif., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. ( AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries, today announced it will host an in-person Investor Day and Facilities Tour on June 26 and June 27, 2023. The two-day event will feature Steve Barnard – Co-Founder and CEO, Bryan Giles – CFO, and other members of the senior leadership team.



Day One - Monday, June 26, 2023: The Company will host an investor presentation and Q&A session in Ventura, California during the afternoon.



The Company will host an investor presentation and Q&A session in Ventura, California during the afternoon. Day Two - Tuesday, June 27, 2023: Mission Produce will host a morning tour of its packing facilities located in Oxnard, California.



In-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending are encouraged to contact Investor Relations.

About Mission Produce, Inc.

Mission Produce is a global leader in the worldwide avocado business. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and as of 2021, fresh mangos, to retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally, including California, Mexico and Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Brazil, Ecuador, South Africa and more, which allow the company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes 13 forward distribution centers that are strategically positioned in key markets throughout North America, China, Europe, and the UK, offering value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR

Jeff Sonnek

646-277-1263

[email protected]

Media:

Jenna Aguilera

Marketing and Communications Manager

Mission Produce, Inc.

[email protected]