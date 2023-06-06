Thomas Lynch Appointed to Noodles & Company Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company ( NDLS) today announced the appointment of Thomas Lynch as a member of its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Jeff Jones, Chairman of the Board of Noodles & Company commented, “On behalf of the entire Board, I welcome Tom Lynch back as a member of the Board. In his previous time as a director with us, Tom offered invaluable insight and expertise, and we look forward to similar contributions going forward. Tom’s extensive experience with the brand and broader industry will be a tremendous asset for the Company and our stockholders.”

Mr. Lynch is the Senior Managing Director and Founder of Mill Road Capital, a private investment firm focused on investing in, and partnering with, small publicly traded companies in the U.S. and Canada. Mill Road Capital is one of the largest shareholders in Noodles & Company. Mr. Lynch began his investing career at Blackstone and has since founded and organized two investment funds. He founded Mill Road Capital Management in 2004. Mr. Lynch has served on the board of more than fifteen public, private, and not-for-profit organizations, including the Panera Bread Company. He previously served on the Noodles & Company Board of Directors from March of 2017 to July of 2019.

Mr. Lynch said, “As a major stockholder, I have been following the Noodles & Company story closely, and I continue to believe in the brand and its growth prospects. I look forward to once again working closely with my fellow directors and management to help the Company further define and execute its strategy.”

Mr. Lynch earned a B.A. in Political Economy & Philosophy from Williams College, a Master of Philosophy in Moral & Political Philosophy from Oxford University, and an M.B.A. from Stanford University.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you’re about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 8,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0OTA0MyM1NjIyMDM0IzIwMDk1MDk=
Noodles-Company.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.