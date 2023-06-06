Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in a roundtable discussion during Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 6, at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.invh.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through July 6, 2023.

About Invitation Homes

