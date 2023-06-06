Plexus to Present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEENAH, WI, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. ( PLXS) announced today that it will attend the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on June 6, 2023. During the conference, Stifel will host a fireside chat with Plexus’ management team at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be available via live webcast.

What:Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference
When:Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time
Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel80/plxs/2130185
Replay:The webcast will be available through the following link for 90 days following the live event: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel80/plxs/2130185

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
[email protected]

About Plexus Corp.

About Plexus
Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of nearly 25,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

ti?nf=ODg0OTEwMyM1NjIyMTc2IzIwMDQzNDU=
Plexus.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.