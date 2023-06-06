Crown PropTech Acquisitions Announces Receipt of Notice of Late Filing From NYSE

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown PropTech Acquisitions, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the “Company”), announced that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “”) on May 23, 2023 indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The informed the Company that, under rules, the Company will have six months from May 22, 2023 to file the Form 10-Q with the SEC. The Company can regain compliance with the listing standards at any time prior to that date by filing its Form 10-Q. If the Company fails to file the Form 10-Q before the ’s compliance deadline, the may grant, at its sole discretion, an extension of up to six additional months for the Company to regain compliance, depending on the specific circumstances. The notice from the also notes that the may nevertheless commence delisting proceedings at any time if it deems that the circumstances warrant.

On May 15, 2023, the Company filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 (the “Form 12b-25”), indicating that the filing of its Form 10-Q will be delayed. Although the Company has dedicated significant resources to the completion of finalizing its consolidated financial statements and related disclosures for inclusion in the Form 10-Q, the Company was unable to file the Form 10-Q prior to May 22, 2023, the extension period provided by the 12b-25. Additional time is needed by the Company to complete its review of the financial statements included in the Form 10-Q in order to ensure a complete, accurate Form 10-Q. The Company is working diligently to ensure accurate disclosures are made in the Form 10-Q and expects to file the Form 10-Q no later than June 5, 2023.

About Crown PropTech Acquisitions

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to concentrate on businesses that provide technological innovation to the broader real estate ecosystem. This includes a focus on businesses that provide technological solutions that make the built environment more accessible, connected, dynamic, efficient, experiential and sustainable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and initial public offering prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Gateway Group
Ralf Esper
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

