Travel+%2B+Leisure+Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) announced today that Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at travelandleisureco.com%2Finvestors. A replay will be available approximately 12 hours after the ending of this event.

The company also announced that Brown and/or Mike Hug, Chief Financial Officer, will be attending a series of investor conferences throughout the month of June, with dates listed below:

Monday, June 5, 2023 – Morgan Stanley Travel & Leisure Conference

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – Jefferies Consumer Conference

About Travel + Leisure Co.

As the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) transformed the way families vacation with the introduction of the most dynamic points-based vacation ownership program at Club Wyndham, and the first vacation exchange network, RCI. The company delivers more than six million vacations each year at 245+ timeshare resorts worldwide, through tailored travel and membership products, and via Travel + Leisure GO - the signature subscription travel club inspired by the pages of Travel + Leisure magazine. With hospitality and responsible tourism at the heart of all we do, our 18,000+ dedicated associates bring out the best in people and places around the globe. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230530005680/en/