Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, is announcing the departure of Christopher D. Jones as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance effective June 8, 2023.

“We are sorry to announce that Chris has decided to leave the Nortech team. He has done a great job and Nortech is in a much stronger financial position today than when he became Nortech’s CFO. Chris is leaving on very good terms. We have already started the process of finding Chris’ successor,” said Jay D. Miller, Nortech’s CEO.

Mr. Jones commented, “It’s been a great run at Nortech as the last 8 quarters of growth indicate. I’m happy to see that Nortech is so dedicated to taking great care of its employees, customers and supplier partners. I have learned over the past 2-1/2 years, however, that I am suited for a private company that can better leverage my primary skill set. I’d like to wish the whole Nortech team the best of luck. I’ve enjoyed working with them and I remain optimistic about Nortech’s future.”

Nortech’s Controller, Alan Nordstrom, will be the interim CFO as the company seeks its next CFO.

Nortech's mission is to deliver value for all Nortech stakeholders by providing extraordinary quality, high-performance, sustainable engineering and manufacturing solutions to help our customers become leaders in reliable digital connectivity and secure data management.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech’s website is www.nortechsys.com.

