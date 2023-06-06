AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, today released its 2022+Corporate+Sustainability+%2F+ESG+Report entitled Purpose Takes Shape. Aptar’s 2022 Corporate Sustainability / ESG Report highlights key milestones and global sustainability strategy progress across the Company’s global operations.

“We are pleased to share the significant ESG progress made by our global team in 2022. We are actively working towards a more sustainable future through responsible operations, reducing our carbon footprint and developing even more sustainable solutions for customers, consumers and patients. We are also convinced that our leadership in Sustainability, in addition to helping safeguard the environment, creates a critical competitive advantage,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

For 2022, Aptar once again achieved the prestigious Platinum level rating in recognition of its sustainability efforts from EcoVadis. The Platinum rating places Aptar among the top 1% of the nearly 85,000 companies rated by EcoVadis across all industries.

Aptar focuses on collaboration as one of the pillars of its sustainability strategy. The Company works with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, among many others. Aptar is an active member of the CE100 Network and a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact. In partnership with these organizations, Aptar aims to include 10% recycled resin content and achieve 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable solutions in our personal care, beauty, home care and food and beverage solutions by the end of 2025.

Aptar surpassed its original Scope 1 and Scope 2 science-based target (SBT) within the first year of validation by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Therefore, in 2022 Aptar began working with SBTi to revise the Scope 1 and Scope 2 target to a more aggressive ambition, and to align it with requirements to keep global warming at 1.5° Celsius by 2030. The Company received official validation of this new ambition in March of 2023. Aptar also has validated science-based targets for increasing annual sourcing of renewable electricity as well as reducing Scope 3 emissions.

“This report highlights the steps we are taking as an organization towards a more circular economy and to reduce the environmental impacts of our operations. It also illustrates the commitments of our Aptar colleagues around the globe who collaborate to further diversity, equity and inclusion in our workplace. The stories presented herein show how much we care for the communities where we live and work and that our purpose to improve everyday life is truly taking shape,” said Beth Holland, Aptar Vice President of Global Sustainability.

The Aptar 2022 Corporate Sustainability / ESG Report is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. For it, Aptar obtained a “reasonable assurance” statement from a third party, in compliance with ISO 14064-1 Greenhouse Gas Emissions (Categories 1-6) accounting, proving accuracy of our systems and processes. In addition to the GRI Index, Aptar also provides a stand-alone Sustainability+Accounting+and+Standards+Board+%28SASB%29+Index.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,500 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

