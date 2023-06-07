Food Logistics Names Covenant Logistics as Recipient of 2023 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award

This award recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named Covenant Logistics Group, Inc as one of the winners of this year’s Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award, which recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry.

“From driver shortages to natural disasters, the last 12 months have continued to challenge the 3PL space. But it's the 3PLs and the cold storage providers that keep moving cold food product through the chain, despite the disruption,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “And, it's these 3PLs and cold storage providers that work to adopt and adapt to operate in a safer, more efficient manner. That's why it's important we honor and celebrate the top 3PLs and cold storage providers, both nationally and internationally.”

“Cold storage logistics requires attention to every detail. Our team is committed to knowing our customers’ exact requirements. We design high training standards and a consistent tracking process to meet those requirements. We believe these are the keys to providing superior service to our customers.” – Lynn Doster, EVP Dedicated and Warehouse Operations

Many of this year’s winners offer a variety of 3PL services, including air cargo, bulk/liquid bulk transportation, direct-store delivery, freight forwarding, refrigerated trucking, truckload brokerage and more. Many of the cold storage services offered range from blast freezing and cross docking to inventory management and warehousing/distribution management.

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ May/June 2023 print issue. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/22657356 to view the full list of winners. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics’ awards.

About Covenant
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capabilities. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "CVLG."

About Food Logistics
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

Media Contact:
Angie Harrison
+1.423.463.3291

