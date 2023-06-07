TORONTO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQX: RVLCF) (FSE: 9VK), an internationally regulated sports betting and media company, today announced the launch of its mobile app in Ontario. Rivalry’s mobile app will allow Ontario residents to use the Company’s next generation betting platform on their phones and wager on an extensive catalog of esports and traditional sports.



“Mobile betting is a significant addition for our Ontario operations and core audience of Millennial and Gen Z consumers that prefer the flexibility of betting on their phones,” said Steven Salz, Rivalry Co-founder and CEO. “Launching a mobile app adds an important layer of accessibility to our product, increasing our addressable market in Ontario, and allowing us to bring esports betting to more customers in the region and ultimately grow the category.”





Rivalry launches its esports betting iOS mobile app in Ontario

Rivalry’s mobile app features the most comprehensive esports betting offering in Ontario, including popular games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and Dota 2, as well as top mobile titles including Call of Duty: Mobile, Free Fire, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Users can also wager on a range of traditional sports, including football, soccer, basketball, and more.

“We are engaging a demographic with unique consumption habits and betting preferences,” Salz continued. “This is a generation that expects more from the products, entertainment, and brands they consume, and we’ve customized our online betting experience to match that. Our differentiated user experience continues to act as a catalyst for our company, and we’re excited to bring this offering to the palm of our customers’ hands.”

The launch of Rivalry’s mobile app arrives amid a rise in esports betting in Ontario. Rivalry has seen an average month-over-month growth rate in esports betting of 15% since acquiring its license to operate in the province in April 2022. The Company expects its mobile app will drive an increase in player acquisition and engagement among its core audience of Millennial and Gen Z bettors, which represent 97% of its active users, and further build on its position as the most engaged esports betting brand globally.1

Rivalry’s iOS mobile app is available to Ontario residents 19+ and can be downloaded on the Apple App Store .

About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media company offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of bettors. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 20 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited has held an Isle of Man license since 2018, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Rivalry holds a sports bookmaker license in Australia and an internet gaming registration in Ontario and is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. The Company also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, an on-site engagement experience, a first-party casino game called Rushlane, and a proprietary casino platform that houses third-party games, Casino.exe.

Investor Contact:

Oakstrom Advisors

Jeff Codispodi

[email protected]

Rivalry Contact:

Cody Luongo, PR & Communications

[email protected]

203-947-1936

Source: Rivalry Corp.

1 Barclays, “eSports: Level 1 – Fan monetisation” report