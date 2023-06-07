BlackSky to Participate at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) management will participate in three upcoming investor events in June:

  • 2023 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference
    Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
    Fireside chat: 1:25 p.m. CDT
    One-on-one meetings: available all day
    Location: Chicago, IL
  • 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference
    Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
    Panel discussion: 3:50 p.m. EDT
    One-on-one meetings: available all day
    Location: New York City, NY
  • Jefferies Space Summit
    Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
    Fireside chat: 8:00 a.m. EDT
    One-on-one meetings: available all day
    Location: Virtual

For more information about each event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the sales representative at the sponsoring firm.

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

