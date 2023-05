TAMPA, Fla., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. ( PCRX) today announced that it will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference at 9:30 AM ET on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in New York. Live audio of the event can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.



About Pacira