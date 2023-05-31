SKF consolidates manufacturing in Europe, proposes to close factory in Luton

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 31, 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF today announces a consolidation of its spherical roller bearing manufacturing to secure the long-term competitiveness on the European markets. The consolidation is also in line with the Group's strategy to invest in automation and regionalization, and accordingly rightsize its manufacturing operations in Europe. Consequently, SKF proposes to cease its bearing manufacturing site in Luton, UK.

Manufacturing at the site in Luton would be ramped down, with a full closure anticipated by the end of 2024. Production is proposed to be moved to SKF's factory in Poznan, Poland.

Aldo Cedrone, Acting President, Industrial Region Europe Middle East and Africa, says: "Although it is a difficult decision to make, this is an important step in securing our long-term competitiveness on the European markets. To ensure that our spherical roller bearing production stays competitive, investments are needed in new machinery and our evaluation showed Poznan is the optimum site for this investment. Our immediate focus is to support our colleagues in Luton."

The Luton factory currently employs approximately 300 people. The proposed activities are subject to consultation with employees and union representatives and SKF is fully committed to engaging with employees and their representatives throughout the consultation process.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Acting SKF Media & Press Director
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3777614/2096544.pdf

20230531 SKF consolidates manufacturing in Europe, proposes to close factory in Luton

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/narbild-lager,c3184286

närbild lager

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/aldocedrone,c3184287

AldoCedrone

favicon.png?sn=IO15588&sd=2023-05-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skf-consolidates-manufacturing-in-europe-proposes-to-close-factory-in-luton-301838512.html

SOURCE SKF

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO15588&Transmission_Id=202305310725PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO15588&DateId=20230531
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.