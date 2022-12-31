IceCure's ProSense Installation in India is the First to Offer Cryoablation for the Treatment of Breast Cancer in the Country

CAESAREA, Israel, May 31, 2023

Latest system installation in IceCure's global commercial rollout of ProSense

CAESAREA, Israel, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced that ProSense was recently installed and inaugurated at Kovai Medical Center and Hospital ("KMCH") in Coimbatore, India. This development, to the Company's knowledge, constitutes the first instance of cryoablation for breast cancer treatment being offered in the country. KMCH, a leading hospital in southern India, is an innovator that has had numerous technology firsts in the region.

The installation of ProSense was unveiled, at a well-attended ceremony, by Tammy Ben Haim, Consulate General of Israel, along with executives and doctors from KMCH such as Dr. Nalla G Palaniswami (Chairman), Dr. Arun N Palaniswami (Executive Director), Dr. Mathew Cherian (Chief of Radiology Services) Dr. Murugan (Medical Director), Dr. Subramaniam (Consultant Radiation Oncologist), and Dr. Rupa Renganathan (Lead Consultant in Breast Center of KMCH).

Dr. Subramaniam described ProSense during the welcome address, stating: "It is futuristic, and we help patients, especially those with early-stage cancer. The primary aim of using this innovative technology is mainly to make the journey of patients with tumors more dignified."

In her public statement at the inauguration Ms. Ben Haim said: "With this innovative Israeli technology, IceCure's ProSense mission is to make cancer treatment safer and more effective by providing minimally invasive solutions for patients around the world. Although ProSense's capability spans the treatment of different types of tumors, here in India its first application will be in the fight against breast cancer."

"We are pleased that women in India now can choose a minimally invasive procedure that has shown high efficacy in interim study results. This installation is the latest in our global commercial rollout," stated Tlalit Bussi Tel Tzure, IceCure's VP of Marketing. "We have a productive relationship with our in-country distributor in India, which is a significant market for us, and we look forward to participating in the 10th Annual Conference of the Breast Imaging Society of India later this year."

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe, and China.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal and Israeli securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, IceCure is using forward looking statement in this press release when it discusses: the objectives of ProSense for breast cancer patients in India; ProSense's mission is to make cancer treatment safer and more effective by providing minimally invasive solutions for patients around the world; and IceCure's anticipated participation in the 10th Annual Conference of the Breast Imaging Society of India. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on IceCure's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of IceCure could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

