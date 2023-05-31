Cambium Networks Appoints Archana Nirwan as Chief Human Resources Officer

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today announced the appointment of Archana Nirwan to Chief Human Resources Officer.

A highly experienced HR professional with more than 20 years of global experience, Ms. Nirwan has a long track record in scaling up and expanding growth organizations efficiently. Her previous experiences at Qualcomm, Cadence Design Systems and Fidelity Investments have proven her ability to drive organizational change and talent strategies for high-tech companies with a global footprint and distributed teams. She brings a wide range of core HR skills in leading strategic activities, such as talent management, performance management, M&A, organizational design, change management and workforce planning. Archana holds an M.B.A. from Pune University with a focus on Human Resources and Organizational Behavior and a B.A. in Economics from Nowrosjee Wadia College, Pune.

"Cambium Networks team members perform the core values of global teamwork and state-of-the-art innovation with respect for each other," said Ms. Nirwan. "It is an honor to be a part of an organization that meets commitments for deliverables and growth while also giving back to their communities and developing people."

"Archana's deep experience in all aspects of human resources is a perfect fit for our global team," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO, Cambium Networks. "Her experience in business partnering and managing complexity along with scaling high-tech organizations will ensure that the individuals and teams will grow stronger as Cambium Networks continues to grow."

About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences and device connectivity with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We deliver connectivity that just works.

